KBC Group NV Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

