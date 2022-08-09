KBC Group NV Grows Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 6.7 %

YPF stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.83.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YPF. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

