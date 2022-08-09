KBC Group NV Has $1.03 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 57.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

