KBC Group NV Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

WGO opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.