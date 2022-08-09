KBC Group NV Has $523,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alcoa by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

AA opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

