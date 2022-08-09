KBC Group NV Has $531,000 Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Greif were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Greif by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Greif by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

