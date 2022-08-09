KBC Group NV Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.