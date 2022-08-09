KBC Group NV Has $681,000 Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTLY opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 2.75 and a 52 week high of 19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.85 and a 200-day moving average of 4.73.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

