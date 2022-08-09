KBC Group NV Has $720,000 Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.45 and a beta of 0.87.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

