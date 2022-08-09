KBC Group NV Has $737,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,972,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 54.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,573,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 552,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

