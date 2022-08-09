KBC Group NV Has $944,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 279,051 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $25,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.