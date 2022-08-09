KBC Group NV Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.