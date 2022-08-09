KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

