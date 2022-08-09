KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,957.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,957.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

