KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4,007.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Price Performance

MANT stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManTech International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.