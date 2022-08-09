KBC Group NV Purchases 1,764 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

