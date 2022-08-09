KBC Group NV Purchases 4,385 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

InterDigital stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

