KBC Group NV Purchases 6,291 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.6 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

