KBC Group NV Purchases 6,459 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

