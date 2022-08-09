KBC Group NV Purchases 690 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

