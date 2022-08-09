KBC Group NV Purchases 7,035 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of -0.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.