KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.