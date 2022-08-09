KBC Group NV Raises Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,358,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.60.

FLT stock opened at $227.38 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

