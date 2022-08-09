KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

