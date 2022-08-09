KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 52.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 71.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $125.34 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

