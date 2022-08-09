KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medifast were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Medifast by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Medifast by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 93,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Stock Down 1.7 %

Medifast Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.06. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $260.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.