KBC Group NV Sells 1,578 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westlake Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

