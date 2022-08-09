KBC Group NV Sells 26,087 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,967,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

