KBC Group NV Sells 2,759 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

