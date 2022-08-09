KBC Group NV Sells 29,581 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $535.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

