KBC Group NV Sells 358 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

