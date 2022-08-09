KBC Group NV Sells 525 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

