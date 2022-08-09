KBC Group NV Sells 550 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HNI were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

HNI Stock Up 0.5 %

HNI stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.