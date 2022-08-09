KBC Group NV Sells 621 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

