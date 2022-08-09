KBC Group NV Sells 6,515 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Murphy USA by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $284.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $294.75. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,409 shares of company stock valued at $27,656,453. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

