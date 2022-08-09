KBC Group NV Sells 8,012 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

