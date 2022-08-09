KBC Group NV Takes $1.16 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4,808.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 442,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 372,707 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

Premier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

