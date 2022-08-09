KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

NYSE CRL opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

