KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,039 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.94%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

