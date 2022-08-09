KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after purchasing an additional 498,826 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.