Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

