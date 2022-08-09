Leon’s Furniture (LNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$547.20 million for the quarter.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:LNF opened at C$16.49 on Tuesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.49.
Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Leon’s Furniture
In related news, Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,303,411. Insiders purchased 55,900 shares of company stock worth $928,012 in the last 90 days.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
