Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Leslie’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Leslie’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Leslie’s stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

