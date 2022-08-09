Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,182 shares of company stock valued at $672,150 over the last ninety days. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 670,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.