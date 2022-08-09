LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $88,304.37 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.