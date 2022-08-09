Mac Armstrong Sells 47,949 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 8th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Palomar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,929,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

