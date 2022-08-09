Mac Armstrong Sells 47,949 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06.
Palomar Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLMR opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.
PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
