Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 40.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.9 %

MBUU stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.