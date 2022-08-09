ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after buying an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,582,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

