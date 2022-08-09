Marpai (MRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Marpai has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Marpai has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Marpai in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

