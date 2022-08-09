Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

MAXN stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

